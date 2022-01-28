Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $100.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

