Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.27.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.45. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

