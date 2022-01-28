Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Finning International in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTT. National Bankshares increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.89.

TSE FTT opened at C$33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. Finning International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$40.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

