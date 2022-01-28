RBO & Co. LLC Sells 674 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.14. 105,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,873,841. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.