Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 5.4%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.99. 43,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,024,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Realogy by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realogy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.