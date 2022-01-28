Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 5.4%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.99. 43,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,024,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Realogy by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realogy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter.
About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
