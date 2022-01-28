Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($11.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.81) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.74) to GBX 890 ($12.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 814.73 ($10.99).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 599 ($8.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 520 ($7.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($10.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 667.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,502.86).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

