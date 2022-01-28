Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $150.60 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

