Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.22 ($8.73).

LON RTO opened at GBX 513.30 ($6.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 572.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.93).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

