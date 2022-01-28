Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.81. 2,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 590,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,188. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 305,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

