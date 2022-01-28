Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

