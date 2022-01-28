Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

