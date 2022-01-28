Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $13.64 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

