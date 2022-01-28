Research Analysts Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average of $149.79. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.