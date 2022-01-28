Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 3,293 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after buying an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

XPO stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

