Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

