Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $307,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

