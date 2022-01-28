Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $453,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.48.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

