Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $588,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

