Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 173,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,254,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 83,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

