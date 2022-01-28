Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 335 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after purchasing an additional 256,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $95.11 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

