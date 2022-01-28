Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REYN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.11 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

