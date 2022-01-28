RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 1st

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

