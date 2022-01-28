Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $1.70

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004675 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $7,140.99 and $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 47% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

