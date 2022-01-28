Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Reaches Market Cap of $7,140.46

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $7,140.46 and $22.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

