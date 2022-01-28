Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $630.00 price objective on the stock.
RTMVF remained flat at $$10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.77.
Rightmove Company Profile
