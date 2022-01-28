Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $630.00 price objective on the stock.

RTMVF remained flat at $$10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

