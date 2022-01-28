Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,529 shares during the period. Rimini Street comprises approximately 3.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Rimini Street worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $10,882,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Rimini Street by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,111,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMNI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

