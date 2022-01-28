RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $300.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $155.32 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.61.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,643,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

