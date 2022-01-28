Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($72.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,100 ($68.81).

RIO opened at GBX 5,645 ($76.16) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market cap of £91.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,969.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,143.10.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($62.97), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,941.77).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

