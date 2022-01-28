Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $84.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 133.21.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 53.94 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 53.33 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 97.69.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $369,088,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.