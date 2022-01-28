RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $220.22

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.22 ($2.97) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.56). RM shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.56), with a volume of 4,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.96. The firm has a market cap of £156.85 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

