Robust Token (RBT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,184.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Robust Token has a market cap of $633,349.86 and $4,184.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $18.38 or 0.00049765 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.27 or 0.06616485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,914.26 or 0.99965529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.