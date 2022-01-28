Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,026 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

