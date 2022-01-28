Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,353 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.80 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

