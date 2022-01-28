Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $381.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.18.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its 200 day moving average is $321.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.
In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
