Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $381.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.18.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.10 and its 200 day moving average is $321.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

