Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.
RCI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 18,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 585,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
