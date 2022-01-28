Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

RCI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 18,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 585,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 116,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

