Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.14.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,279. The stock has a market cap of C$32.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.69 and a 12 month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

