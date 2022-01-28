Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.06) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.98 ($13.61).

EOAN stock opened at €12.34 ($14.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.11. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

