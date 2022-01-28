Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 925

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Drax Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $925.00.

OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

