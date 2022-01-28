Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$40.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.29.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

TSE RUS opened at C$31.28 on Monday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,872. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,841,120. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 in the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.