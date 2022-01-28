Royal Bank of Canada Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,117. Diageo has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

