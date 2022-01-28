Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $195.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

