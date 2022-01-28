Royal Bank of Canada Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $75.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

