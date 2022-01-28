Royal Bank of Canada Raises SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,825

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,570.31 ($21.19) on Tuesday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,606.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,602.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

