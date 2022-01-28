Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$57,139.70 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$142.13 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$103.22 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$202.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.48.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.