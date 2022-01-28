Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. 204,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

