Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,899.80

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,899.80 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,897.40 ($25.60), with a volume of 4907472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,812 ($24.45).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,750 ($37.10) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($28.82) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £145.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,591.83.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

