Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 314.6% in January

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a growth of 314.6% from the December 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,468,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 5,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

