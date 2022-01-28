Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,472,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $197.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.07 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $262.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

