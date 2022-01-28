Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

