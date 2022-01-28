Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

ESPR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.78. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

